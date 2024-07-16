Priscilla Meirelles at John Estrada hiwalay na?

Talk of the town muli ang dating Miss Earth 2004 na si Priscilla Meirelles.

Mahaba kasi ang kanyang aria sa reels niya habang binabasa ang comments ng kanyang fans na tila nag-aalala sa lahad nila ni John Estrada.

“Wala pang divorce sa Pilipinas, di ba? So, paano tayo. Joke lang guys,” say niya sa isang fan na tila nagpapahiwatig na sampahan niya ng divorce ang asawa.

Para sa dating beauty queen ay mahalaga ang respeto.

“Konting respect lang di ba? That’s not much to ask. Just respect. Konti lang, di ba? I think that’s madali just to respect people. It’s a must. We need to respect each other. We need to respect people. Hindi ko talaga kaya mga taong walang respect kahit kanino. Certain things to always respect is family. We need to respect mga magulang. We need to respect mga asawa at saka mga anak. Respeto lang yung hihingin ko sa kahit kanino.”

Nasa Brazil si Priscilla para makapag-isip.

“I need some time for myself to think about life, to plan the future, my future, my daughter’s future, the future of my family.

“Of course, the best way to do that is really go to your loved ones, to your family kasi sila talaga yung foundation,” say niya.

“Things that you see on social media, they’re not always true to life. I hope you guys understand that being a celebrity, we go through things and you do things and you do for the well-being of everyone. But it does not reflect who you are as a person, what you have in your heart. And sometimes, you want to tell to he’ll with everything, you know, I had enough,” dagdag pa niya.

Makahulugan ang huling aria ni Priscilla.

“Maybe in my time I need to say I had enough. I have a voice. When you do things you need to be very careful about the consequences of the things you do in life. We’re all grow ups. We’re adults. Everything that you do there is a consequence. And I refuse to let it pass anything from this point onwards. That’s basically who I am. I’m very patient. I’m very kind and forgiving person. When I get to my limit, I am sorry. I don’t think I am the best person for you to fight and because the nicest people they turn to be the most dangerous people because when we give our best and we got to the limit of the abuse of certain people, we don’t care anymore.”

Sa isang post ni John ay nag-comment si Priscilla sa isang nagmahaderang basher na nagkomento kung sino kina ‹Lena at Marites› ang kasama ni ‘Rigor.

Ang Marites, Lena at Rigor ay mga characters nina Cherry Pie Picache, Mercedes Cabral at John Estrada sa number one teleserye na “Batang Quiapo.”

Sa sagot ni Priscilla, binanggit niya ang IG handle na Lily Hallman at may kasama pang laughing emoji at sinabing “Looking very divorced” si John.