Preparations all-set for SoNA 2024

The “grand stage” for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address (SoNA) on 22 July is now all set after months of long preparation.

Speaker Martin Romualdez announced the development on Tuesday, less than a week before the SoNA, where over 2,000 guests are expected to attend, making it the highest attendance in history.

“The anticipation within the hallowed halls of this august chamber is palpable as we stand ready to hear and appreciate the accomplishments of the Marcos administration,” the House chief said.

“This important address will provide a comprehensive overview of the administration's progress and set the stage for future legislative initiatives that will shape the nation’s path forward.”

House Secretary General Reginald Velasco assured that they would be “able to welcome all the guests,” including members of Congress, former leaders, ex-Cabinet officials, diplomats, and stakeholders.

Vice President Sara Duterte has confirmed that she will not attend Marcos’ SoNA. Former VPs Jejomar Binay and Leni Robredo also declined the invitation.

Velasco earlier said that the government had earmarked a whooping P20 million to cover the overall SoNA expenses, including food, security, invitations, and giveaways.

The SoNA preparation also includes traffic rerouting plans and the deployment of various security personnel, including 22,000 from the Philippine National Police, to safeguard various areas in Metro Manila and especially the nearby areas of the Batasang Pambansa.

Romualdez is keen that Marcos’ third SoNA will discuss “many positive developments” and the administration's plans for the coming years.

“We, at the House of Representatives, are united with the President in his desire to advance the many reforms and programs he will announce during the SONA. This is a time for unity, and we fully support our President,” he said.

Albay Rep. Joey Salceda, meanwhile, has high hopes that Marcos will announce new big-ticket plans for Maharlika Investment Corporation, as well as for the Public-Private Partnership, and investments in general.

“In Bicol, we are hopeful that he will boost efforts to fast track the SLEX extension to Bicol, to resume financing talks on the PNR South Long Haul to Matnog — perhaps with a new partner country,” the economist-lawmaker averred.

Salceda also hoped that Marcos will lay out measures to provide compensatory relief for farmers, who were gravely affected by El Niño.

The Department of Agriculture reported in May that over 80,000 farmers were affected by the dry spell, which brought record-breaking heat and caused P1.24 billion in damage to the farming sector.