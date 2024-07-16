POC MATAYOG ANG PANGARAP SA PARIS

Ang Pilipinas ay magkakaroon ng isang mahusay na palabas sa Paris Olympics, sinabi ng Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) noong Martes.

Sinabi ni POC president Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino na ang delegasyon ng Pilipinas, na binubuo ng 22 atleta mula sa walong sports, ay nakahanda na lampasan ang Tokyo medal haul na isang ginto, dalawang pilak at isang tanso sa Paris affair na nakatakda sa Hulyo 26 hanggang Agosto 11.

“Definitely, we will deliver. Definitely, we will surpass Tokyo (Olympics),” saad ni Tolentino sa Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum sa Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Sa paghahanay ng mga bituin, nanunumpa si Tolentino na ang five-man boxing team na kinabibilangan ng Tokyo silver medalists na sina Carlo Paalam at Nesthy Petecio at bronze medal winner na si Eumir Marcial, gayundin ang track and field na si E.J. Si Obiena at ang world champion gymnast na si Carlos Yulo ay mayroon kung ano ang kinakailangan upang marating ang lahat sa tuktok.

Huling pagkakataon sa Tokyo, ang Pilipinas ay nagtala ng 19 na atleta at hindi napigilan ni Tolentino na ipahayag ang kanyang kasiyahan sa pinakabagong figure.

“My target as 25 athletes if cycling and skateboarding (made it) but we still surpassed the number of athletes (in Tokyo) from 19 to 22,” sabi ni Tolentino.

Marami sa mga atleta na nakatanggap ng Olympic grade ay nagtungo sa Europe noong ikatlong linggo ng Hunyo upang masanay sa mga lokal na kondisyon sa pagtatayo ng POC ng kampo sa French city ng Metz kung saan nakatanggap sila ng wastong patnubay na may kaugnayan sa nutrisyon at conditioning.

“With this template, with this preparation, we will deliver,” sabi ni Tolentino sa forum na inihatid ng San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, MILO at ArenaPlus.

“We are excited and the mood of the athletes is terrific. They have leveled up so I would like to thank the Philippine Sports Commission and our private partners and the Office of the President,” sabi ni Tolentino.

“We are very thankful to the PSC and the Office of the President for the financial support for the athletes and other officials so they don’t all worry about financial woes while in France,” dagdag niya.