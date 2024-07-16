PLDT, Chery Tiggo bag opening day wins

PLDT pulled off a hard-earned, 16-25, 25-22, 24-26, 25-19, 15-12 shocker over Creamline in a showdown of depleted squads in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference late Tuesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Russian import Elena Samoilenko announced her return two years after suiting up for the same team with a game-high 34 points including crucial hits in the fifth set.

Samoilenko punched four of the High Speed Hitters’ last six points after the Cool Smashers closed an early four-point gap to 9-8 in the fifth set.

“Hard-fought win, that’s for sure. That’s what we’re preparing for… to be mentally prepared for this kind of game. We know it would still be a hard match even with Creamline missing some of its key players. Definitely, a good win for us,” said PLDT coach Rald Ricafort after handing the Cool Smashers their first opening-day loss since 2019.

Ricafort was the deputy of Petro Gazz coach Arnold Laniog when the eventual 2019 Reinforced Conference champion swept Creamline in their debut.

Samoilenko had 32 kills and two kill blocks on top of 14 excellent receptions and 13 digs for PLDT, which played sans injured Savi Davison, Kim Kianna Dy, Alas Pilipinas player Del Palomata, and newly-wed Rhea Dimaculangan.

Majoy Baron and Fiola Ceballos, who smashed the game-winning kill to end the two-hour and 40-minute showdown, had 11 markers each for PLDT.

Creamline threw away 32 points off errors but also got 30 free points from PLDT’s miscues.

American Erika Staunton debuted with 20 points and 10 excellent receptions while Bernadeth Pons and Michele Gumabao finished with 18 and 16 markers, respectively, for the Cool Smashers, who played without Alyssa Valdez, Tots Carlos, and Alas Pilipinas winger Jema Galanza.

Meanwhile, Khat Bell made a strong introduction after blasting 23 points in Chery Tiggo’s quick work of Farm Fresh, 25-13, 27-25, 25-22, in the other Pool A encounter.

The American reinforcement, who made her return to local soil four years after her pandemic-canceled stint for Petron in the defunct Philippine Superliga, racked up 22 kills and a kill block for the Crossovers.

“It feels so great to be back here. You know, I’ve been waiting to come back since 2020, and it’s been such a blessing to be able to come back and obviously, play for Chery, for sure,” Bell said.

Mary Rhose Dapol added eight markers while Seth Rodriguez and Pauline Gaston scored five each for Chery Tiggo, which played without Alas Pilipinas players Eya Laure and libero Jen Nierva and veteran winger EJ Laure.

In the third set, Ara Galang's critical net touch brought the Foxies within one point, at 22-23. However, a service error by Louie Romero handed Chery Tiggo a crucial point, and Farm Fresh’s Colombian import Yeny Murillo’s attempt was blocked, allowing the Crossovers to clinch a straight-set victory in one hour and 42 minutes.

Cailyn Viray had 13 points while Montoya scored all of her 10 points on kills.