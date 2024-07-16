Phl, US military chiefs boost ties, readiness in addressing security challenges

The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the United States Armed Forces agreed to further enhance their military partnership and readiness to responding regional security challenges.

This came after AFP Chief General Romeo Brawner Jr. and US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Brown Jr. concluded a high-level meeting on Tuesday at the AFP headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

In a press conference, AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said both military chiefs tackled the crucial intelligence-sharing agreement for the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA).

“It will also involve other upcoming talks in terms of our compliance with the GSOMNIA and other matters in terms of our partnership with the US,” she added.

The Philippines and the United States recently concluded the negotiations for a GSOMIA, which is expected to be finalized this year.

“This is very important also for the Philippines. This is the first time that we'll be having this with another nation. And of course, it's very good to show that the Philippines can also have intel-sharing in terms of our defense cooperation,” Padilla said when asked how the Philippines would benefit from such a shared intelligence pact amid China’s aggression in the Philippine waters.

Padilla added that GSOMIA “will mark something that can be a start for other nations to follow suit as well.”

During their meeting, Brawner stressed that the Philippines’ alliance with the US remains a cornerstone of the country’s national security.

“Through continued collaboration and mutual support, we fortify our defense capabilities and ensure the stability of our region,” Brawner added.

Meanwhile, AFP Public Affairs chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said the meeting between Brown and Brawner underscored their commitment to Philippine-United States' longstanding military alliance.

Their discussions focused on enhancing bilateral defense cooperation, strengthening joint military exercises, and addressing regional security challenges, he added.

“The AFP and U.S. Armed Forces continue to engage in various joint activities, including training exercises, humanitarian assistance, and disaster response operations, further solidifying their partnership and readiness to respond to any contingencies,” Trinidad further stated.