PGA plots Japan, Mexico, Bermuda tournaments

MIAMI (AFP) — Events in Japan, Mexico and Bermuda were among eight tournaments named on Monday by the US PGA Tour for its fall schedule — a last chance qualifying run for the 2025 campaign.

Players finishing in the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings through the 2024 Tour Championship are exempt for the 2025 season with the top 50 set for all signature level events.

The FedEx Cup Fall events will set the top 125 in eligibility with winners gaining a two-year tour exemption and spots in The Players Championship and season-opening tournament of champions.

The events begin with the Napa Valley Championship on September 12-15 followed by a week off before the 15th Presidents Cup on September 26-29 at Royal Montreal between the US team captained by Jim Furyk and the Internationals squad guided by Canada’s Mike Weir.

Three US tournaments follow, including the Sanderson Farms Championship on 3-6 October at Jackson, Mississippi, the inaugural Black Desert Championship on 10-13 October at Ivins, Utah — the state’s first PGA event since 1963 — and the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas on 17-20 October.

The US PGA Tour will stage the Zozo Championship on 24-27 October at Accordina Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, then return on 7-10 November with the World Wide Technology Championship at Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico.