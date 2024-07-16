Peyton Garcia’s new EP blends summer, party vibes

Filipino-Canadian artist Peyton Garcia cruises through different stages of love in his new EP, Wishful Thoughts, featuring a mix of summer and party vibes.

The mini-album released under StarPop features five songs, including the focus track “Way It Was,” which delves into sudden heartbreak caused by unexpected changes in a relationship.

Peyton composed all the tracks including his previously released singles “Vanilla Bean” and “Tension” and other songs, such as “Akin Ka” and “No Vacancy.” Michael Cursebox led the EP’s production while StarPop label head Roque “Rox” Santos and ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo served as the executive producers.

The Toronto native honed his passion for music by expressing his feelings and stories through songwriting. As a “Mini Pop Kids” alumni, Peyton toured across US and Canada, recorded several songs, and starred in music videos that were featured on ET Canada.

During the pandemic, he formed the online teen platform Virtual Reality Show (VCR) showcasing local youth talents. He also ventured into acting, appearing in the Amazon Prime series Amelia Parker and in the Nickelodeon series Overlords and the Underwoods.