PERFORMANCE FOR THE AGES: Tolentino expects best ever Filipino Olympic stint

The Philippines will come up with a mighty showing in the Paris Olympics, the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) said on Tuesday.

POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said the Philippine delegation, composed of 22 athletes from eight sports, is poised to surpass the Tokyo medal haul of one gold, two silver and one bronze during the Paris affair scheduled 26 July to 11 August.

“Definitely, we will deliver. Definitely, we will surpass Tokyo (Olympics),” Tolentino said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

With the stars aligning, Tolentino swears that the five-man boxing team that includes the Tokyo silver medalists Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio and bronze medal winner Eumir Marcial, as well as track and field’s E.J. Obiena and world champion gymnast Carlos Yulo have what it takes to make it all the way to the top.

Last time in Tokyo, the Philippines fielded 19 athletes and Tolentino could not help but express his delight over the latest figure.

“My target as 25 athletes if cycling and skateboarding (made it) but we still surpassed the number of athletes (in Tokyo) from 19 to 22,” he said, adding that there could be surprises as well in rowing and weightlifting.

Many of the athletes who made the Olympic grade went to Europe as early as the third week of June to get used to the local conditions with the POC setting up camp in the French city of Metz where they received proper guidance relative to nutrition and conditioning.

“With this template, with this preparation, we will deliver,” said Tolentino during the forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, MILO, and ArenaPlus, the leading sports entertainment in the Philippines.

“We are excited and the mood of the athletes is terrific. They have leveled up so I would like to thank the Philippine Sports Commission and our private partners and the Office of the President,” Tolentino added.

“We are very thankful to the PSC and the Office of the President for the financial support for the athletes and other officials so they don’t all worry about financial woes while in France.”

It’s T-minus 10 days until the Philippines begins making waves in Paris.