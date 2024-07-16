PBBM’s 3rd SoNA draws over 2,000

After months of preparation, the stage is set for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address (SoNA) on 22 July, Speaker Martin Romualdez said on Tuesday. Over 2,000 guests are expected, marking the biggest attendance in history.

“The anticipation within the hallowed halls of this august chamber is palpable as we stand ready to hear and appreciate the accomplishments of the Marcos administration,” Romualdez said.

“This important address will provide a comprehensive overview of the administration’s progress and set the stage for future legislative initiatives that will shape the nation’s path forward,” he added.

House Secretary General Reginald Velasco assured that they would be “able to accommodate all the guests,” including members of Congress, other government officials, diplomats, former officials, and other stakeholders.

Vice President Sara Duterte has said that she will not attend the SoNA. Former VPs Leni Robredo and Jejomar Binay also declined the invitation.

Velasco had earlier said the government had earmarked P20 million to cover the expenses for the SoNA, including for food, security, invitations and giveaways.

The SoNA preparations include traffic rerouting and the deployment of security personnel, including 22,000 policemen, to safeguard areas around the Batasang Pambansa and surrounding cities.

Romualdez said Marcos’ third SoNA will discuss “many positive developments” and the administration’s plans for the coming years.

“We in the House of Representatives are united with the President in his desire to advance the many reforms and programs he will announce during the SoNA. This is a time for unity, and we fully support our President,” he added.

Meanwhile, Albay Rep. Joey Salceda has high hopes the President will announce new big-ticket plans for the Maharlika Investment Corporation, as well as for the Public-Private Partnership, and investments in general.

“In Bicol, we are hopeful that he will boost efforts to fast-track the SLEX extension to Bicol, to resume financing talks on the PNR South Long Haul to Matnog, perhaps with a new partner country,” the economist-lawmaker said.

Salceda also hopes that Marcos would lay out measures to provide compensatory relief for farmers gravely affected by El Niño.

The Department of Agriculture reported in May that over 80,000 farmers were affected by the dry spell, which brought record-breaking heat and caused P1.24 billion in damage to the farming sector.