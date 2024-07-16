Pacquiao remains fast, furious

When Buboy Fernandez was en route to General Santos City from Bicol a few weeks ago, he was clueless as to whether Manny Pacquiao could still punch with authority and move like a figure skater.

Just seconds into his training session with the eight-division legend, Fernandez got the answer.

“Nothing’s changed,” Fernandez told DAILY TRIBUNE on Tuesday as he was getting ready for another workout.

Though Pacquiao hasn’t fought professionally in almost three years, Fernandez insists his childhood pal remains very competitive and driven.

Pacquiao is training in preparation for a three-round exhibition match in Saitama, Japan, on 28 July and a possible crack at a world title in October or November.

Even at 45, Pacquiao continues to amaze everyone.

The World Boxing Council, this early, has expressed its support behind Pacquiao’s bid to stage a comeback towards the end of the year.

Even the World Boxing Organization is likewise not ruling out the possibility of the future Hall of Famer being given a title try.

However, everything could all depend on next week’s cameo appearance in Japan.

Out to rain on Pacquiao’s parade is Rukiya “Demolition man” Anpo, a six-feet tall former K-1 superlightweight champion.

The holder of a 27-8-1 record with 14 knockouts, Anpo was called in to replace Chihiro Suzuki, who had to beg off after sustaining a hand injury.

Anpo is just 28 and will have a six-inch height advantage over Pacquiao.

Standard boxing rules will be enforced in the exhibition bout taking place at the $195-million Saitama Super Arena, a multi-purpose venue completed in 24 years ago that can accommodate as much as 36,000 fans although it sits 19,000 to 22,500.

Team Pacquiao leaves for Japan on 23 July.