OLYMPIC EXCITEMENT AT SM

OLYMPIC EXCITEMENT BUILDS AT SM. As the opening of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games draws near, the French Embassy in partnership with SM Supermalls and Decathlon Philippines launched an Olympics Sports Hub and French food fair at the SM Mall of Asia to bring the fun and excitement of the Games closer to Filipinos. French Ambassador Marie Fontanel (fourth from left), SM Supermalls Executive Vice President for Marketing Joaquin San Agustin (second from right) and Decathlon Philippines Chief Executive Officer Hathaipat Theintangpiriya (fourth from right) led the opening together with Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Richard Bachmann (third from right), Philippine Paralympic Committee Secretary General Goody Custodio (second from left), French Embassy Cultural Attache Martin Macalintal (far right) and Society Lounge Chef Patrice Freulson (far left). Also gracing the event were Paris-bound Filipino paralympic athletes (front, from left) Jerrold Mangliwan, Ernie Gawilan, Cendy Asusano, and Angel Otom (back, third from left). The Olympics Sports Hub and food fair was held in celebration of Bastille Day on 14 July 14, and in anticipation of the Paris 2024 opening on 26 July 2024.