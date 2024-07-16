No intent to influence court — Garcia

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairperson George Garcia on Tuesday said he had no intent to influence the Supreme Court after he commented that the poll body may “resort to a manual 2025 national and local polls should the SC issue a ruling against Miru systems.”

This, after former Caloocan 2nd District Representative Edgar Erice asked the Supreme Court (SC) to cite Garcia in contempt for allegedly violating the sub judice rule.

In a three-page motion, Erice said Garcia violated the sub judice rule after he made a statement on a petition filed by the former legislator last 18 April that sought to stop Comelec’s awarding to the joint venture led by South Korean firm Miru Systems the contract for the 2025 automated elections.

According to Erice, the sub judice rule restricts comments and disclosures pertaining to judicial proceedings to avoid prejudging the issue, influencing the court, or obstructing the administration of justice

In a message to DAILY TRIBUNE, Garcia denied the allegation against him.

“Look who’s talking. Ako, may dahilan kung bakit nagsasalita, dahil kailangan ng tao ng update sa eleksyon mula sa Comelec (I have a reason to speak because the public need updates about the elections from the Comelec),” Garcia said.

“Sino ba ang kabi-kabila ang presscon? Sino ba ang petitioner sa kaso sa SC? (Who’s having press conferences left and right? Who is the petitioner in the SC case?),” he added.