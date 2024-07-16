Minana EVOS disbands; Aurora Gaming takes over with V33Wise duo

Aurora Gaming has taken over the slot of the now-disbanded Minana EVOS ahead of MPL PH Season 14.

The announcement was made on the official Facebook page of MPL PH together with the revelation that the duo of former Blacklist International team captain OhMyV33nus and Wise have joined the team.

"The latest chapter in Aurora Gaming's expansion is the launch of our Mobile Legends team based in Metro Manila, Philippines. With mobile esports’ brightest stars, the royal duo Ohmyv33nus and Wise joining our Aurora Gaming Company," Aurora announced.

"There are a plethora of reasons to be excited about the future. We believe in the immense potential of MLBB as an esports discipline and we eagerly look forward to our roster showcasing their talents as part of Aurora’s hearth and home."

Earlier this month, three-time MPL PH champion and M3 world champion Blacklist International bid farewell to its championship roster of OhMyV33nus, Wise, Edward, OHEB, and Hadji. The other three have yet to announce which team they will be joining next.

According to MPL PH, Aurora Gaming will reveal its official roster on 27 July.