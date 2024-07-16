Metro subway project on right track

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) on Tuesday disclosed that the ongoing construction of the country’s first underground railway system — the Metro Manila Subway Project — is showing significant progress.

Transport Undersecretary Timothy John R. Batan said during the Presidential Communications Office’s “Build Better More” Infrastructure Forum that the project — touted as the country’s most ambitious infrastructure project to date — is right on track as it is already at 14.48 percent completion as of 31 May 2024.

He also revealed that the Unified Grand Central Station — which will connect four existing railway lines in Metro Manila — is at 81.42 percent completion, while the MRT 3 Rehabilitation Project is already 83.11 percent complete.

Meantime, the MRT Line 7 is 70.98 percent complete, while the North-South Commuter Railway Project — a 147-kilometer elevated railway line that will connect three regions in Luzon, including Metro Manila — is now in “advanced stages across” the alignment and expected to benefit about 800,000 passengers daily on its opening year.

The forum aims to promote its “Build Better More” infrastructure program and to broaden the understanding of government communicators and media practitioners on the program’s strategic framework, current status, and timeline.

Representatives from various government departments, including the Department of Public Works and Highways, and the Department of Finance, were present. Additionally, government-owned and controlled corporations like Clark International Airport Corp. and Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority also joined the forum.

The forum served as a comprehensive platform to showcase the administration’s infrastructure development policies and programs. It provided an avenue for open communication and ensured transparency regarding the “Build Better More” initiative.