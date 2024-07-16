Maya flexes perfect attendance for Your back-to-school budget

As the back-to-school season approaches, the financial stress can be overwhelming with mounting expenses for new school supplies, school fees, and more.

Budgets are often stretched thin, and anxiety levels can get high. Maya, the #1 Digital Bank App in the Philippines, can help one breeze through this season with rewards and financial flexibility.

Here’s how one can ace back-to-school funds with Maya:

Get up to P30,000 funds via Maya Easy Credit for school needs

Need a budget for your school expenses? Maya Easy Credit can give up to P30,000 in seconds, no paperwork needed. Use it to pay tuition fees via Bills Pay after transferring the funds to one’s wallet. One can even pay directly in-store or online when shopping for books and uniforms at SM, Robinsons, Shopee or Lazada; stock up on packed meals and snacks for school from the supermarket, or grab a new phone or laptop for studies. It’s a quick and easy way to boost finances and make back-to-school shopping a breeze.

Score cash prizes and back-to-school gadgets weekly

Every P250 spent using Maya earns raffle entries for a chance to be one of 20 weekly winners of P10,000 and Honor gadgets from 1 July to 31 August 2024. Pay for school supplies, shoes, backpacks, and more via QRPh at over 600,000 stores, check out online through Pay with Maya, or use the globally accepted Maya Card. Plus, stay connected with load and data from the app for homework and enrollment needs. Each transaction brings one closer to a win, making every purchase a step towards exciting rewards. The more Maya is used to spend, save, invest, and borrow, the higher the chances of winning!

Boost Maya savings for every back-to-school spend

With Maya Savings, one can grow one’s money while spending for school expenses. Boost savings with up to 15% p.a. interest, credited daily whenever Maya is used for transactions. Savings grow faster, helping to handle school expenses more smoothly.

Gear up for back-to-school season and seize the chance to earn rewards and save more. Maya makes every transaction exciting, turning everyday purchases into chances to win big. Combine this with Maya Easy Credit and high-interest savings, for managing back-to-school activities like a pro.