Marcos touts Iloilo dam’s multiple benefits

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday stressed that water development projects enhance irrigation, provide potable water, bolster food production, support energy initiatives and promote tourism.

He made the statement at the inauguration of the Jalaur River Multipurpose Project (JRMP) Stage II Dams in Iloilo City. The P20-billion project of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) is the government’s flagship project in Western Visayas.

“In the past, we only built irrigation dams for the single purpose of watering our agricultural production areas. Then we made flood control projects to stop flooding and invested billions more for bulk water,” Marcos said.

“Our water development projects would not just bring irrigation or potable water to our people, but will help address flooding, produce food, generate electricity, and develop tourism,” the President added.

He said the project would further boost development of the agriculture sector and the local economy of Western Visayas.

Marcos noted that Iloilo City and the neighboring areas would need 86-million liters per day of high dam reservoir water for commercial and industrial bulk water needs.

He said the project would provide uninterrupted irrigation water to over 30,000 hectares of service area and 25,000 farmers.

“In fact, it is estimated to help increase annual rice production in Region 6 by 160,000 metric tons, which is almost 20 percent of the region’s annual rice requirement,’’ he added.

Additionally, Marcos said the project’s 6.6-megawatts of hydroelectric power will improve Panay Island’s electricity supply.

He noted that the government was strategically harnessing the country’s water resources while wisely investing limited funds in projects that would bring optimal development to the country.

The Chief Executive expressed his gratitude to the South Korean government for partnering with the Philippine government to make the project possible while commending both the NIA and the workforce behind the project.

Marcos recalled that former Senate President Franklin Drilon, who was at the inauguration, had pointed out to him that he had been involved in the project for 13 years, beginning in the administration of the late President Benigno Aquino III.

“I think it is entirely too long that Phase I that was completed in my father’s time, that Phase II should be completed in my time. We should not have waited that long. I think we need to accelerate the process a little bit,” Marcos said.

“While the work to build this project is almost done, our service to the people never ends,” he added.