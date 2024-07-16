Manila ‘tanods’ receive cash aid

The local government of Manila announced on Monday that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has included at least 5,000 barangay tanods from District 5 in the distribution of cash assistance from the national government.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna has expressed gratitude to the President after the barangay tanods were named recipients in the distribution of monetary assistance from the “Kadiwa ng Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.,” which was carried out in coordination with the city government of Manila through the Office of the Mayor.

The mayor was joined by Vice Mayor Yul Servo, Fifth District Representative Irwin Tieng, Manila Department of Social Welfare chief Re Fugoso and city councilors in the distribution of the cash aid at the San Andres Sports Complex.

Each of the barangay tanods received P2,000 each.

Lacuna shared that when Fugoso brought the good news to her that the national government is planning to download some funds to the city of Manila, she immediately thought of the barangay tanods, whom she said need the aid the most.

“I said, let’s give aid to the tanods because they seem to be the ones who are not given much attention,” Lacuna said.

Servo and Tieng echoed the mayor’s pronouncements as they also praised Marcos for the help to the city and the barangay tanods for their dedication to service.