Manila FAME reimagined

Hundreds of original designs, a collaboration between select exhibitors and renowned product development specialists will be on view as the premier home, fashion and lifestyle trade show Manila FAME opens its doors at the World Trade Center from 17 to 19 October.

With the theme “ReimagiNATION,” Manila FAME 2024 leverages the Filipino artisans’ penchant for constant evolution — from material, process, style and presentation.

Design Commune, the culmination of the product development program for the three-day sourcing show, will have two pavilions. The home and lighting sector will be curated by Rita Nazareno and Gabby Lichauco. They will develop a total of 150 new prototypes with 25 other local companies.

“There will be playful, imaginative, and inventive pieces so we hope that the people can come and enjoy the craftsmanship and design of the different manufacturers from all over the Philippines,” Nazareno said.

She describes her collaboration with Lichauco as “easy,” adding that “there is a sense of joy in what we do that we share with the communities as well.”

Lichauco adds that they are “challenging the manufacturers to use the same techniques, but take the next level aesthetic-wise” for this year’s Manila FAME.

Their theme “Beyond Reality” will see instruments, ubiquitous materials, and life forms such as extinct animals and plants be used as references to be reinterpreted as functional homeware. These will be applied as inspiration for lighting fixtures, tables, wall decors, 3D sculptures and novelty pieces.

Nazareno and Lichauco will also feature Japan’s Shibari rope tying and Ikebana flower arrangement, Paris’ Art Deco architectural style as well as Japanese and Korean fan designs.

Seasoned designer Maco Custodio, meanwhile, will work with 15 local enterprises in another setting of Design Commune focused on fashion. The said pavilion will explore Parametricism or creating a design based on existing organic structures. He will take inspiration from topography, plants and their patterns, and biomimicry or strategies of designs from nature.

“I want to challenge the exhibitors to be curious and conscious. Narratives give products a different dimension — it creates value,” Custodio said.

PJ Arañador will highlight regional MSMEs in the Artisans Village. Carrying the theme “Uri,” Artisans Village will highlight the rich culture of the country’s provinces. It is composed of the pavilions product development, capacity building and visual merchandising.

“It is important to promote our crafts, our stories, and our imaginations. This collection is a way of translating traditional concepts for the modern audience,” Arañador said.

The products will take inspiration from the indigenous script baybayin, local weaves, and prominent materials. These include wearables, accessories, furniture and furnishings, lighting and gifts.

“Our culture is unique, our heritage from our grassroots villages. And Filipino artisans proudly sustain this through their appreciation and promotion to the world,” he added.

Manila FAME is organized by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions, the export promotions arm of the Department of Trade and Industry. Register at fameplus.com.