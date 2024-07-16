Man nabbed for illegal drugs

Operatives from the Taguig City Police apprehended a contractor early Tuesday morning in a drug buy-bust operation.

The suspect, identified as alias Joy, was also found in possession of illegal firearms during the operation conducted by members of the Station Drug Enforcement Unit in coordination with

Sub-Station 7 personnel in Barangay Central Bicutan.

Authorities seized 31.6 grams of suspected shabu, a type of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of P214,880.

In addition to the drugs, police confiscated a caliber .45 Armscor pistol, five rounds of live ammunition, a magazine, a genuine P500 bill used in the buy-bust, and P6,000 in marked money.

The suspect will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition and will be subject to Section 5 for illegal drug selling and Section 11 for possession.