LTE 3 project completion soon

The Manila Water Co. announced Tuesday the near completion of its P577-million Long Term East 3 (LTE 3) Ruhale-Bambang Felix Line project in Taguig City.

The 3.45-kilometer pipeline project is on track for completion in the first quarter of 2025, benefiting over 700,000 customers in Taguig.

“This project underscores Manila Water’s commitment to ensuring reliable water service for our growing customer base,” said Jeric Sevilla, Manila Water’s Corporate Communication Affairs Group director. “The LTE3 Ruhale-Bambang Felix Line will be crucial for Metro Manila’s water security.”

The project aims to increase long-term water supply in Taguig, Pateros, Pasig, and parts of Paranaque. It will deliver an additional 200 million liters of treated water daily from new water sources.

Sevilla disclosed that the pipeline will traverse Ruhale M. Natividad, Bambang Felix, DM Cruz, F. Manalo, Bantayan Extension and Cayetano Boulevard.

It is also seen to provide a continuous supply of potable water to Taguig barangays like Calzada, Hagonoy, Ibayo-Tipas, Napindan, Palingon, Sta. Ana, Tuktukan, Wawa and Ligi Tipas.

To minimize road disruptions, Manila Water is using a combination of conventional open-cut and trenchless pipe-laying methods for specific segments. As of today, 180 pipes with a diameter of 1400 millimeters have been laid along Ruhale to Natividad streets and Cayetano to Bantayan streets.

Upon completion, the LTE3 Ruhale-Bambang Felix Line will connect to the broader LTE3 Distribution Network System. This system links to new water sources like the East Bay Water Treatment Plant and the Wawa-Calawis Water Supply System, as well as future sources like the Kaliwa Dam.