Limay emerges as richest municipality

LIMAY, Bataan — This industrial town emerges as the richest municipality in the country while the town mayor here Mayor Nelson C. David emerges also as the longest-serving mayor for having served as 25 years of service and is still continuing to serve his constituents.

The richest municipalities, according to Commission on Audit 2022 annual financial report, is the town of Carmona, Cavite, as it maintained its rank as the richest municipality in the country in 2022, with total assets of P6. 523 billion. However, Carmona had been converted into a component city last year, making Limay as the now richest municipality in the country.

This was followed by Silang, Cavite; Caluya, Antique; Cabugao, Ilocos Sur; Cainta, Rizal; Taytay, Rizal; Claver, Surigao del Norte; Binangonan, Rizal; Sta. Maria, Ilocos Sur; Sta. Cruz, Ilocos Sur; Pilar, Abra; Magsingal, Ilocos Sur; Nasugbu, Batangas; Sinait, Ilocos Sur; Rodriguez, Rizal; Sual, Pangasinan; Bataraza, Palawan and Salcedo, Ilocos Sur.

Limay hosts the multi-billion Petron Refinery of Ramon Ang, the DND Arsenal that manufactures guns, explosives and bullets; the Fex, an explosive manufacturing company; the petrochemical plant and other multi-national companies.