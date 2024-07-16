Lawson, a renowned Japanese convenience store with over 20,000 stores in six countries -- Japan, China, Indonesia, USA, Thailand, and Philippines -- has partnered with Levanga Hokkaido, a Japanese professional basketball team based in Sapporo on the island of Hokkaido.

Dwight Ramos, who started his professional basketball career in the Philippines, has been playing with Levanga Hokkaido for two years now and has been making waves in the professional Japanese basketball scene since then.

As part of Lawson Creations, a brand under Lawson that has products crafted by celebrities, content creators, and athletes created only for the fans, a special Hokkaido-inspired product was crafted by Lawson Philippines and Levanga Hokkaido for Dwight Ramos These all-star creations by Dwight Ramos can be enjoyed by his fans in all Lawson stores nationwide:

Born and raised in California, fans can catch a wave with the California Style Naked Burrito! An open-faced burrito with seasoned pork in cajun and cumin, salsa, and tortilla chips in Mexican rice topped with silantro and served with garlic sauce on the side for only P115.

Hokkaido is known for dairy products -- milk that is mild, almost vanilla-like flavor with rich taste. Satisfy your sweet tooth with Hokkaido Style Double Cream Éclair!

Choux pastry filled with custard cream, dipped in white chocolate, topped with sweet cream and drizzled with milk chocolate. For only P82.

Craving something sweet and decadent? Cup & Go got you covered with Hokkaido White Chocolate Espresso

This limited-time treat is a delicious blend of white chocolate, full cream milk, and espresso made from 100 percent Ethiopian arabica beans, finished off with sweet whipped cream, and drizzled with milk chocolate. perfect for any day! Available in all Cup & Go coffee bar: 16oz for 110 pesos or 22oz for 120 pesos.

Available until 4 August for a limited time only!

Fans can also take home a souvenir when purchasing any Lawson x Levanga Hokkaido collaboration products!

Get limited edition Dwight Ramos photo cards for every purchase of Lawson Creations by Dwight Ramos. Three designs to collect! Lucky fans who were able to collect three photocards will join the grand fan meet event of Dwight Ramos in One Ayala and had the chance to get to know him more.

A raffle was done live and a few lucky audiences were chosen for the meet and greet and merchandise of Levanga Hokkaido that is signed by Dwight Ramos! Some merchandise was even worn by Dwight Ramos during his season in Levanga Hokkaido.

A true memorabilia! All-in-all, everyone enjoys an all-star day with Dwight Ramos or St. Dwight to his fans.