Kristine hermosa & Oyo sotto: secrets to glowing skin, family wellness

Celebrity power couple Kristine Hermosa-Sotto and Oyo Sotto have taken on a new role — the faces of Silka Papaya Soap. Here they share their insights into maintaining radiant skin and a healthy lifestyle for their family.

“Once in a while, you need to pamper yourself,” Kristine Hermosa-Sotto advised.

She emphasized the importance of self-care amid their busy lives. For the couple, a healthy lifestyle plays a crucial role in their daily routine.

“Choosing what you eat,” she added as part of her beauty regimen.

Oyo Sotto highlighted their shift towards a more disciplined sleep schedule.

“Hindi na kami magpupuyat. Matutulog na lang kami ng maaga para maaga kaming magising at makapagtrabaho bago magising ang mga bata (We no longer stay up late. We sleep early so we can wake up early and have some personal time before the kids wake up).”