Kristine hermosa & Oyo sotto: secrets to glowing skin, family wellness

Celebrity power couple Kristine Hermosa-Sotto and Oyo Sotto have taken on a new role — the faces of Silka Papaya Soap. Here they share their insights into maintaining radiant skin and a healthy lifestyle for their family.
“Once in a while, you need to pamper yourself,” Kristine Hermosa-Sotto advised.
She emphasized the importance of self-care amid their busy lives. For the couple, a healthy lifestyle plays a crucial role in their daily routine.
“Choosing what you eat,” she added as part of her beauty regimen.
Oyo Sotto highlighted their shift towards a more disciplined sleep schedule.
“Hindi na kami magpupuyat. Matutulog na lang kami ng maaga para maaga kaming magising at makapagtrabaho bago magising ang mga bata (We no longer stay up late. We sleep early so we can wake up early and have some personal time before the kids wake up).”
He also shared their parenting strategy, revealing that they teach the kids to sleep early and limit their screen time. The kids only use gadgets with their parents’ supervision to encourage early sleeping habits.
For both Kristine and Oyo, faith plays a central role in their lives. “It’s not a secret, we always say this: It’s God.”
Kristine reflected, “I draw my strength and sanity from Him. Everything comes from God.”
She stressed the importance of contentment, saying, “We have to be content where God has placed us. Everything has a purpose.”
In nurturing her family, Kristine stated personal fulfillment. “Dapat buo ka as a person before you can give love and care to the family (You have to be whole as a person before you can give love and care to your family),” she explained.
As parents, they strive for alignment in their approach. “We need to be consistent in everything we do and in the rules we set for our children,” Kristine shared.
During the event, they played “Who’s Most Likely,” which revealed a funny side to them. In their dates and trips, Kristine is the “planner,” while Oyo is the one who “executes.”