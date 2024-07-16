Keon wants solid talent ID program

CEBU CITY — Laoag City Mayor and Gintong Alay founder Michael Keon wants the talent identification to be improved in order for standout athletes in the Palarong Pambansa to reach world-caliber status.

Keon said if the Philippines wants to consistently produce world-class athletes, talent scouts and coaches alike should filter thoroughly the best up-and-coming champions and not just depend on connections.

Ilocos Norte will be next year’s host of this prestigious multi-sport conclave for student-athletes in elementary and high school.

“The problem in the Philippines is the bata-bata system. Sometimes, it’s who you know and coaches have a tendency to do that also. Talent identification has to be done in a very rigorous manner and it has to be very open and very transparent,” Keon said.

“It’s not about who you know but what you do.”

The Ilocos Region finished the 64th edition of the Palaro in 15th place with five golds, 14 silvers, and 10 bronze medals.

The Palarong Pambansa has seen some of the biggest stars in the Philippines make their debut here.

Stars such as Ernest John Obiena of pole vault, Sisi Rondina of volleyball, and Scottie Thompson of basketball used the Palaro as a launchpad for their successful careers.

The late Lydia de Vega-Mercado was once a Palarong Pambansa athlete before being one of the recipients of Keon’s Gintong Alay project where she blossomed as one of the most beloved track athletes in Asia.

Keon is also thinking of a way to honor De Vega-Mercado in next year’s Palaro.

“That’s something we can think of because she was also a Palaro standout,” Keon said.