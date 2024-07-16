‘Isko’ plots comeback

The die is cast. Former Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno is gearing up for a political comeback against incumbent Mayor Honey Lacuna.

On Tuesday, the defeated presidential candidate publicly declared his intention to run on social media, unveiling his new team or political party — “Bagong Maynila.”

In a Facebook post, Moreno wrote: “Ang pagkakaibigan ay nagtatapos kapag ang pinag-uusapan ay ang kapakanan ng taumbayan.” (Friendship ends when we’re talking about the welfare of the people.)

Sources said an earlier proposed meeting between Moreno and Lacuna to determine the standard bearer of their party, “Asenso Manilenyo,” did not materialize. Moreno’s announcement effectively ended his association with “Asenso Manilenyo.”

In announcing his new team, the former mayor praised councilors Timothy Oliver Zarcal, Darwin Awi Sia and Elmer Par for their conviction. “Although you each have your respective districts, you chose to stand with us. Long live! We can definitely do this! The fight continues!” said Moreno in Filipino.

Also joining Moreno are councilors Jesus Taga Fajardo, Dr. Irma Alonzo, Ian Banzai Nieva, Joel Villanueva, DJ Bagatsing, Lady Quintos, Mon Yupangco, Jaybee Hizon, Bobby Espiritu and Sangguniang Kabataan Federation chairman Yanyan Ibay, bringing to 13 out of 36 Manila councilors those supporting him.

Alongside the announcement, there was a mass resignation of key allies of Moreno at City Hall, including the chief of the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau. Moreno served as Manila mayor from 2019 to 2022. After his term he ran for president of the country.

Lacuna’s camp has yet to release a statement.

Speculations about Moreno’s comeback had been circulating for several days. DAILY TRIBUNE ran a story about the possibility in its Sunday issue.

The return of the former city chief executive has gained strong support from the majority of barangay officials across Manila, according to sources interviewed by Daily Tribune. His supporters praised Moreno for his proactive and diligent leadership style. Colleagues, supporters, and observers described him as visionary, transformative and adept.

Manila residents expressed nostalgia for Moreno’s governance, particularly his efforts to scale local projects to a national level, which garnered significant improvements for the city. In contrast, they criticized Lacuna for her administration’s unfinished infrastructure projects.

During his tenure, Moreno focused on initiatives such as socialized housing, modernizing public schools, and combating the drug problem. Officials endorsed Moreno’s initiatives supporting micro, small and medium enterprises, including advocating for zero-interest loans from financial institutions.

Meanwhile, Lacuna, who has also declared her candidacy, said she aims to transform Manila into a city worthy of the title “Magnificent Manila.” As the first woman to lead the city, she faced challenges upon assuming office in 2022, albeit receiving varying degrees of cooperation.

Lacuna leveraged her medical background during the Covid-19 pandemic, prioritizing health services through district hospitals and health centers. Her administration also improved revenues and received accolades for effective financial management, which boosted her approval ratings.

In her next term, Lacuna said she intends to expand the “Kalinga sa Maynila” program, providing a wide range of city services directly to residents. These services will include engineering, health, police, legal aid, veterinary, traffic management, business permits, and job placement.