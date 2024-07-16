Iconic French footwear opens first Phl store

Salomon, the iconic French brand, recently opened its first store in the Philippines at Midlevel 2/3 East Wing, EDSA Shangri-La Plaza. The new store boasts a curated selection of Salomon’s hottest picks, including the legendary XT-6.
Salomon has carved out a niche for itself, becoming a cult favorite among fashion-forward individuals — thanks to its unique design and versatility. A standout in their lineup is the XT-6, which has been a fan favorite since its debut in 2013.
The XT-6 continues to dominate both the streets and the trails with its varied palette, ranging from earthy tones to bold pops of color. Sleek silhouettes and statement patterns make Salomon the perfect match for both workout gear and everyday streetwear.
The XT-6 was the highlight of the opening event, where attendees got to explore what makes Salomon stand out. Carlo Aragon, founder of Salomonology, was on hand to explain why Salomon is a fashion force that blends peak performance with everyday style. Meanwhile, Daphne Chao, a designer known for her Salomon accessories, showed how to turn Salomons into head-turning fashion pieces that are sure to make a statement.
Along with this, Salomon has been making big strides in the trail running community. They were the official footwear partner for the Southeast Asian Trail Running Cup held from 19 to 23 June, and they are the official footwear partner for the Philippine Trail Running Association.
“This store, with its extensive selection, embodies the brand’s commitment to providing premium products to fans of the brand. From trail to city, we have something to offer both the serious trail run athlete and the fashion-forward consumer. We want this to become a space where both sport and culture converge,” shared Mikko Abello, Business Unit senior manager for Salomon, Wilson and Descente.
Salomon products
The new store features some of Salomon’s most desired products, including limited editions and cutting-edge performance gear.
RX Marie-Jeanne (P9,690) — with its effortless style that’s technical, cozy and ultra-versatile, the RX Marie-Jeanne makes a powerful self-statement, anytime, anywhere.
S/LAB Alpinway (P14,490) — this is crafted through close collaboration with world-class athletes, ensuring top performance without compromise.