Iconic French footwear opens first Phl store

Salomon, the iconic French brand, recently opened its first store in the Philippines at Midlevel 2/3 East Wing, EDSA Shangri-La Plaza. The new store boasts a curated selection of Salomon’s hottest picks, including the legendary XT-6.

Salomon has carved out a niche for itself, becoming a cult favorite among fashion-forward individuals — thanks to its unique design and versatility. A standout in their lineup is the XT-6, which has been a fan favorite since its debut in 2013.

The XT-6 continues to dominate both the streets and the trails with its varied palette, ranging from earthy tones to bold pops of color. Sleek silhouettes and statement patterns make Salomon the perfect match for both workout gear and everyday streetwear.