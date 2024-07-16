Hernandez tops MLB Home Run Derby

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez edged Kansas City shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., 14-13, in the final to win Major League Baseball’s (MLB) Home Run Derby on Monday.

The 31-year-old Dominican slugger captured the $1-million top prize in the homer-bashing contest at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, ahead of Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game.

“This is amazing. Everything I’m feeling right now, there are no words to describe,” said Hernandez, the first Dodger and seventh Dominican hitter to win the event.

Each batter faced 27 pitches over two minutes plus bonus throws in the final.

Hernandez hit first and got to 11 with five homers off six swings late in his timed session. He then added three on bonus pitches to reach 14.

Witt smashed 11 in his timed session and, after two off extra pitches, sent his final blast off the bottom of the centerfield wall, missing out by a couple feet to hand Hernandez the victory.

“I was getting pressured but he missed the first one and I was hoping he would miss that second one,” Hernandez said.

Witt, the son of a 16-year MLB pitcher, is a 24-year-old Texan who grew up a 20-minute drive from the ballpark.

In the semi-finals, Witt outsmashed Dominican third baseman Jose Ramirez of Cleveland, 17-12.

In a matchup of first-time Derby sluggers, Philadelphia third baseman Alec Bohm and Hernandez each hit 14 homers to set up a three-swing tie-breaker.

Hernandez belted two homers into the second deck of the left-field stands and Bohm followed with a homer but popped up on his final swing to send Hernandez into the final.

“I just need to make better decisions with the pitches I want so I can hit four or five in a row,” Hernandez said after the semis.

In a rule change from past years, all eight batters competed together in the first round rather than in one-on-one duels, with the four top homer hitters advancing to the semis.

Bohm opened with 21, Witt followed with 20, Adolis Garcia was next with 18 and Hernandez blasted 19 to set to the bar for the last four batters.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, the 2019 and 2021 Home Run Derby winner trying to match the record win total of Ken Griffey Jr., managed only 12 homers and was the first hitter eliminated.

Ramirez went next and crushed 21 homers to match Bohm for the top spot and eliminate host-team favorite Garcia, a 31-year-old Cuban outfielder who helped spark the Texas Rangers to last year’s World Series title.

Atlanta outfielder Marcell Ozuna followed and hit only 16 to clinch a spot for Witt.

Baltimore shortstop Gunnar Henderson, third in MLB with 28 homers, smashed only 11 homers to send Hernandez into the last four with the smallest total.

“I have to get better pace and not be in a hurry because I’ve got plenty of time,” Hernandez said after the first round.