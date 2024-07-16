Henry R. Aguda steps down as UnionDigital president and CEO

The Board of UnionDigital Bank has accepted the resignation of Henry R. Aguda as president and CEO of the Bank effective 1 August 2024.

Aguda hands over the leadership of UnionDigital to Danilo “Bong” J. Mojica II, currently a director of the UnionDigital board.

Mojica brings with him over 35 years of local and international C-level corporate and consulting experience in various fields and industries, like FMCG, airline, telecommunications, financial services and in financial technologies (FinTech).

Uninterrupted execution of UB’s growth

“We respect Henry’s decision to pursue opportunities that are more aligned to his personal development goals, and we wish him the best. Our appointment of Bong, who is close to UnionDigital’s business and operations as a board director, will ensure continuity and the uninterrupted execution of the bank’s plans for growth and its strategic initiatives,” said Justo A. Ortiz, chairman, Union Digital Bank Board of Directors.

Henry Aguda likewise submitted his resignation as Senior Executive Vice President (SEVP) of Union Bank of the Philippines. This was also accepted by the UnionBank Board and will be effective on 1 October 2024, to allow Aguda to have enough time for an effective turnover and transition to Bong Mojica as UnionDigital president and CEO successor.

UnionDigital is one of the six BSP-licensed digital banks in the Philippines and is a subsidiary of Union Bank of the Philippines.