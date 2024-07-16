Happy 90th Birthday to Lucio Tan Sr.: A Celebration of Filipino Business Excellence

As Lucio Chua Tan Sr. celebrates his 90th birthday on July 17, 2024, the Filipino business community and beyond pay tribute to a true legend of industry. Born in 1934 in Amoy, China, Tan's journey from immigrant to becoming one of the Philippines' most influential businessmen is a testament to his unwavering determination and business acumen. As the founder and chairman of the LT Group, Tan has shaped various sectors of the Filipino economy, leaving an indelible mark on tobacco, spirits, banking, and property development.

Throughout his nine decades, Tan has built an empire with a personal fortune estimated at $2.6 billion, but his impact extends far beyond wealth. His establishment of Asia Brewery in 1982 introduced much-needed competition to the beer market, while his stewardship of Philippine Airlines has guided the company through challenges to renewed success. As Tan enters his tenth decade, his legacy continues through the next generation, with grandson Lucio Tan III at the helm of LT Group and PAL Holdings. Even at 90, Tan's recent decision to order nine long-haul A350-1000 jets for Philippines Airlines demonstrates that his visionary spirit remains as strong as ever, inspiring a new generation of Filipino entrepreneurs.