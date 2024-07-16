GOLDEN GIRLS: Lady Bulldogs complete sweep, secure SSL crown

National University captured the 2024 Shakey’s Super League National Invitationals title unscathed after completing a finals sweep of Far Eastern University, 25-21, 23-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-10, in Game 2 of the best-of-three series Tuesday night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Alas Pilipinas stars Bella Belen and Arah Panique carried the Lady Bulldogs in the fifth set, scoring timely hits to weather the Lady Tamaraws’ late fightback.

Sophomore Panique saved her best game for last scoring a tournament-high 27 points, highlighted by back-to-back hits that wrapped up NU’s six-game romp to add the National Invitationals to its collection after ruling the centerpiece Collegiate Preseason Conference for two consecutive years.

“We just showed our strong heart and made good communication inside the court and just trusted each other,” said Panique, who scattered 17 kills, six aces and four kill blocks.

Belen hammered 23 of her 25 points off attacks while Kaye Bombita finished with 11 markers for the Lady Bulldogs, who also outlasted the Lady Tamaraws in the series opener, 25-22, 18-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-13, last Monday.

NU raced to a 9-3 advantage in the fifth set but FEU behind Faida Bakanke’s three straight points crept closer, 9-7. But the Lady Bulldogs answered with a 6-3 run to seal the championship.

Gerzel Petallo led FEU with 20 points while Chenie Tagaod and Jean Asis had 18 and 12 markers, respectively.

Meanwhile, College of Saint Benilde salvaged a first-ever podium finish after a gritty come-from-behind, 23-25, 25-14, 19-25, 25-20, 17-15, Game 2 win over Letran College in the battle for third.

Wewe Estoque took care of business in the closing stretch of the deciding fifth set, scoring the Lady Blazers’ last four points capped by back-to-back aces to capture the bronze medal in the tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Eurotel, Victory Liner, Team Rebel Sports and Mikasa.

“We just trusted ourselves, our teammates and showed teamwork. We tried to bounce back from our mistakes and that we need to put more effort on defense and offense,” said Densing, who scored four of Saint Benilde’s last five points in the fourth set that shattered a 20-20 deadlock to force a fifth set.

The reigning three-peat National Collegiate Athletic Association champion clawed its way back from a 1-2 match deficit for its first-ever podium finish.

Estoque scored two of the Lady Blazer’s three unanswered points in the fifth set that gave her squad a 13-12 lead but the Lady Knights fired back with consecutive hits from Nizelle Martin and Gia Maquilang that pushed Letran at match point.

Lady Knights middle blocker Angelique Ledesma committed an error in the next play that extended the set before Maquilang scored on a kill for the match point advantage.

Estoque knotted the game at 15 off a tip before sealing the deal at the service line to finish off the same team Saint Benilde beat in the NCAA Season 99 finals.

Rhea Densing fired 24 points off 20 kills and four kill blocks, Estoque had 18 points while Zamantha Nolasco and Clydel Catarig added 14 markers apiece for the Lady Blazers, who took the series opener, 21-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-17, last Monday.

Grace Borromeo posted 11 points for Saint Benilde.

Protecting a 17-16 lead in the third frame, the Lady Knights used a telling 7-0 blast to shake off the Lady Blazers and move at set point. CSB answered with back-to-back hits but Nolasco committed a costly error after touching the net following a kill attempt to surrender the frame.

Maquilang paced Letran with 22 points highlighted by 19 kills, Martin got 15 points, while Judiel Nitura and Royce dela Cruz chipped in 10 each.