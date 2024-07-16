Go visits Bohol Malasakit Center

In a bid to provide expanded support to the most vulnerable Filipinos in need of medical attention, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go visited recently the Malasakit Center in Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

A brainchild of the adopted son of Tagbilaran City, Go said the Malasakit Centers program provides one-stop shops where all concerned agencies, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, are brought together under one roof to ensure medical assistance programs are within reach of poor and indigent Filipinos.

Since the first Malasakit Center was established in 2018, there are now 165 centers that have assisted more than 10 million Filipinos nationwide, according to DoH.

Moreover, the Malasakit Center not only provided the necessary medical support but also served as a transformative assistance and restored hope to Filipinos, like PLt. Milenda Basalo of the Philippine National Police Aviation Security-Bohol Panglao Airport, who benefited from the Malasakit Center.

“I had an accident while on duty last February. After three days, when we were processing the billing, I was informed that I could avail of the Malasakit Center’s assistance,” Baalo said.

“Thank you so much to the Malasakit Center and Senator Bong Go. It (Malasakit Center) helped those patients who are in need like me.”

In Bohol, a Malasakit Center is also located in Don Emilio Del Valle Memorial Hospital in Ubay.

In an earnest effort to uplift the lives of over a thousand indigents, Go personally led an aid distribution event last Monday.

All 1,666 beneficiaries received grocery packs, snacks, vitamins, shirts, and masks from Go and his Malasakit Team. There were also select recipients of basketballs, volleyballs, bicycles, mobile phones, watches and shoes.

The event held at the Saulog Gym, organized alongside Mayor Jane Yap, also offered crucial financial support to those in need, a result of the collaborative efforts between Go and the local government.