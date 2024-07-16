Garcia: No intent to influence court on Miru

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairperson George Garcia on Tuesday said he had no intention to influence the Supreme Court after he commented that the poll body may “resort to a manual 2025 national and local polls should the SC issue a ruling against Miru systems.”

This after former Caloocan 2nd District Representative Edgar Erice asked the SC to cite Garcia in contempt for allegedly violating the sub judice rule.

In a three-page motion, Erice said Garcia violated the gag rule after he made a statement on a petition filed by the former legislator last 18 April that sought to stop Comelec’s award to Miru Systems of the contract for the 2025 automated elections.

According to Erice, the sub judice rule restricts comments and disclosures pertaining to judicial proceedings to avoid prejudging the issue, influencing the court, or obstructing the administration of justice

In a message to DAILY TRIBUNE, Garcia denied the allegation against him.

“Look who’s talking. I have a reason to speak because the public need updates about the elections from the Comelec,” Garcia said.

“Who’s having press conferences left and right? Who is the petitioner in the SC case?” he added.