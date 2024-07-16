Fly from Clark with CEB’s Piso sale

On Tuesday, Cebu Pacific (CEB) announced that it will be offering another of its highly anticipated Piso Sales, this time for routes that will soon resume operations out of Clark International Airport.

Travelers may now book flights for domestic journeys until 22 July 2024, with one-way base tickets for as low as PHP 1, excluding fees and charges. The travel period for these fares is from 1 October 2024, to 31 March 2025.

This seat sale also includes CEB flights between Clark and Puerto Princesa beginning 2 October 2024, as well as flights between Clark, General Santos, and Iloilo, which will resume on 21 October 2024.

Travelers can also select flights between Clark and Davao, which will resume on 22 October 2024.

Travelers will now have more chances to explore the Underground River in Puerto Princesa, unwind on Gigantes Island's white sand beach in Iloilo, ride the Seven Falls zipline at Lake Sebu from General Santos, and take part in outdoor activities in Davao thanks to the relaunch of CEB's Clark operations.

According to the airline, travelers can utilize their existing travel funds to book tickets and add-ons. Cebu Pacific also provides a variety of payment alternatives, including payment centers, credit and debit cards, and e-wallets.

Currently, CEB operates 35 domestic and 25 international destinations across Asia, Australia and the Middle East.