FL Liza joins PCG Auxillary as vice admiral

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos has joined the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary (PCGA), PCG Spokesperson Armand Balilo said on Tuesday.

In a Viber message to Malacañang reporters, Balilo said Araneta-Marcos was given the honorary rank of Vice Admiral and also thanked the PCG for its role in the West Philippine Sea.

"I join the PCG to inspire the men and women of the organization as they fulfill its duty to the country," Araneta-Marcos said during the donning ceremony.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista and PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gavan led the donning of rank. Araneta-Marcos' son, Vincent Marcos, was present during the event.

The PCG Auxiliary supports both the preservation of the marine environment and the safety of people and property at sea.