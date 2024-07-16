FL joins PCG as vice admiral

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos recently enlisted in the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary (PCGA), PCG spokesperson Armand Balilo revealed on Tuesday.

In a Viber message to Malacañang reporters, Balilo said Mrs. Marcos was given the honorary rank of Vice Admiral.

“I join the PCG to inspire the men and women of the organization as they fulfill their duty to the country,” the First Lady said during the donning ceremony. She also thanked the PCG for its role in the West Philippine Sea.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista and PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gavan led the donning of rank. Araneta-Marcos’ son, Vincent Marcos, was present at the event.

The PCG Auxiliary supports both the preservation of the marine environment and the safety of people and property at sea.

Gavan, for his part, underscored the PCGA’s steadfast support of the PCG in fulfilling its mandate, which is grounded in selfless service and compassion for Filipinos.

He also underscored how Auxiliary Vice Admiral Araneta-Marcos can help the PCGA as a “reinforcement” as her “mere presence exudes strength and compassion that drive actions and inspire results.”

“Recently, the First Lady participated in the rehabilitation of the Pasig River, which is in tune with the PCG’s efforts to preserve our rivers and seas. Like the Philippine Coast Guard, the First Lady embodies the highest ideals of service, dedication, and patriotism, and does so with unmatched grace and sophistication,” Gavan said.

Aside from joining the PCG Auxiliary, the First Lady also serves as the Chief Girl Scout of the Girl Scouts of the Philippines (GSP).

Araneta-Marcos assumed the role in November 2022 since a woman president or the First Lady is automatically designated the Chief Girl Scout under the GSP Charter.

The Chief Girl Scout medal is the highest distinction awarded to Girl Scouts.

All Girl Scouts, whether seniors or cadets, are mandated under the Chief Girl Scout Medal Program to engage in community improvement efforts while enhancing their leadership skills, resilience, and sense of duty.

The First Lady, in addition to her involvement in the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary, is also an educator and a staunch advocate for education, culture and the arts.