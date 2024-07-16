Films filmmakers make

His other Cinemalaya entries are Amok (2011) and Kintsugi (2020).

At Vivamax, Fajardo’s first output was Nerisa in August 2021. Former Miss Philippines Tourism Cindy Miranda, AJ Raval, and Aljur Abrenica headlined the film about a mysterious woman who simply turned up in a seaside village and became the village’s femme fatale.

In November of the same year, Vivamax released Fajardo’s Mahjong Nights, starring Jay Manalo, Sean de Guzman, and Angeli Khang.

In April 2022, the company streamed the filmmaker’s X Deal 2, a story of lover-swapping that includes a lesbian partner. It featured Robb Guinto (she’s female, despite the mannish name), Angela Morena, and Josef Elizalde (son of quite good-looking band guitarist in the late 70s, Butch Elizalde).

In 2023, the former student in Bacolod City of award-winning director Peque Gallaga re-made his mentor’s acclaimed Scorpio Nights. Fajardo also helmed Sugapa, Re-route, and Nightbird for Vivamax in the same year.

His 2024 Vivamax product is Kabit, which was released in February. Angela Morena, Josef Elizalde, Dyessa Garcia and Victor Relosa starred in the narrative about an aspiring actress who wants a quick ascent to stardom. As she reaches her dream, she crosses the line between art and exploitation, which ruins her dignity, self-respect, and reputation. Angela Morena plays Laura, the lead actress in a stage play.

Fajardo must have completed his latest Cinemalaya entry last year yet or early this year-before he started co-directing Pamilya Sagrado, ABS-CBN’s new series, with Andoy Ranay, and bannered by Piolo Pascual, John Arcilla, and young (male) actor Grae Fernandez. The cast includes Mylene Dizon who top-bills Fajardo’s Cinemalaya entry, which is actually co-directed by Honey Alipio (who used to write scripts for Brillante Mendoza’s Vivamax movies and other non-Vivamax films).

It’s most likely that Iar Arondaing (take note that his first name ends with “r,” not with “n”) will get the same warm reception if and when he joins Cinemalaya again. Last year and this year, he seems to be one of Vivamax’s favorite filmmakers.

His latest creative output is Kaulayaw, which started streaming yesterday, 16 July. The old-fashioned Tagalog word “kaulayaw” refers to a person one converses or hangs out with intimately and pleasantly.

The film is about two female friends (played by Micaella Raz and Robb Guinto) who would discover that acting in a female-to-female pornography is a fun way to earn a living and that there are men and women who prefer watching same-gender intimacies over those of the opposites.