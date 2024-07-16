Failed assassination of Trump

Upon the world’s stage, a haunting tale unfolds of a failed act that lurks but never takes hold.

An attempted assassination of any sitting president or prominent political figure, whether at home or abroad, is terrifying. It is a highly troubling experience that can shock a nation and the world.

Successful or not, violence of this magnitude sparks shock and fear as people try to understand the potential consequences, especially if the target is the leader of one of the world’s most powerful nations.

The recent assassination try on former United States President Donald Trump reminds us of the potential dangers faced by people in positions of high power. The boos and raw eggs thrown at them are nothing compared to the physical peril and constant looming shadows that haunt their every move.

Skeptics believe the Trump incident may have been a political stunt to boost his presidential campaign or, at least, an inside job to take him out of the race and from the face of the earth.

No explanation yet has been given as to how the supposed shooter was able to get on the roof of a supposedly secured building, set up his rifle, and freely aim at Trump despite eyewitnesses calling the attention of security personnel before the shots were fired.

Two people are dead and others injured, indicating a poorly written script, if there was one. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is considering it a failed assassination attempt unless further evidence suggests otherwise.

The incident shattered our confidence in what are supposed to be extensive and complex security measures and protocols to protect VIPS (very important persons), which include advanced threat detection and highly trained security personnel.

From the presidential close-in security to local law enforcement as backup, the resources and personnel devoted to protecting a president are extensive and ever vigilant. The protocols are in place in the event of actual and ongoing danger.

It brings back memories of my time with the Malacañang Press Corps (MPC), when I covered the late President Cory Aquino whose administration was shaken by at least nine coup attempts, and her successor, President Fidel Ramos, who extended amnesty and peacefully resolved all coup threats. I experienced firsthand the elaborate security measures and protocols involved in reporting on the highest official of the land.

A bystander cannot easily intrude on the President’s inner security circle or convoy of vehicles without being noticed by the Presidential Security Group. PSG members are sent out as an advance party at least two to three days before a presidential event. Once, during a trip, a private car tried to cut through our MPC Press Shuttle, part of the presidential convoy, to avoid traffic. The car swiftly reversed and joined the line of other private vehicles on the road as PSG personnel opened the back door of their moving vehicle and gestured aggressively at the driver to move away.

There was no room for mistakes. Every area had to be thoroughly searched. Fields and grass were combed with metal detectors, and cameras, tape recorders, and bags should have PSG tags. Snipers had cleared all the areas surrounding the platform and were at different locations where the President was scheduled to stand and speak. Rowdy media were put in one place.

However, time has shown that situations can still take unexpected turns even with the most comprehensive security measures and preparations.

Former Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr. was not a president but a prominent figure in Philippine politics when he was assassinated on the tarmac of the Manila International Airport in 1983 on his return to the Philippines. It caused nationwide outrage and led to widespread political unrest.

Ultimately, it played a crucial role in overthrowing the regime of Ferdinand “Ferdie” Marcos through the People Power Revolution and restoring democracy in the country. But a twist of fate occurred, and years later, the only sons of Ninoy and Ferdie became President, adding another layer to this complex historical narrative.

The Trump incident could reassess security protocols for public figures worldwide, including high-profile celebrities with security details. It may prompt governments to implement new policies to address the root causes of individuals’ resentment or ill intent toward public figures and reexamine media coverage of such occurrences.

Any successful assassination, be it on local soil or abroad, highlights the instability of the modern world.

