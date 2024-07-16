Exploring western mindanao through its flavors

Mindanao, the second-largest island in the Philippines after Luzon, encompasses the southernmost part of the archipelago. Despite being the farthest island region from the capital Manila, it boasts stunning natural wonders that make a journey worthwhile.
The largest city in Mindanao, Davao, is home to the Philippine Eagle conservation area, protecting the country’s national bird. Davao also hosts the vibrant Kadayawan Festival, one of the Philippines’ major celebrations.
Among the top tourist spots in Mindanao are Siargao Island, known for its relaxed surfing scene, and Samal Island, famed for its tropical beaches and status as the largest resort city.
Camiguin Island offers beautiful white sand beaches, while Iligan is renowned for its numerous waterfalls. For island hopping, Mindanao presents some of the best experiences in the Philippines. The region is also known for Mount Apo, the country’s highest mountain, popular among hikers.
However, you don’t need to travel far to experience the flavors of Mindanao. Situated in the heart of Metro Manila, Palm Grill at Palenque Gateway 2 in the City of Firsts is a culinary gem. This restaurant brings the rich, diverse flavors of Mindanao right to your plate, offering authentic tastes from ZamBaSulTa — an acronym for Zamboanga, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi in southwest Mindanao.
ZamBaSulTa cuisine, which is well-known for its strong, aromatic dishes, provides a mouthwatering look into a distinctively Filipino culinary heritage that deserves praise in Manila.
Crusader of ZamBaSulTa Cuisine
Enter Miguel “Miggy” Moreno, a culinary crusader dedicated to bringing the soulful and scrumptious dishes of ZamBaSulTa to the forefront. Chef Miggy, born in Sulu and raised in Zamboanga, founded Palm Grill in 2017 at Tomas Morato, Manila, to champion the flavors of his roots. He aimed to change perceptions and foster a deeper understanding of the Filipino people through their food.
In an exclusive interview with the Daily Tribune, chef Miggy shared his vision: “Food always brings people together, and to better understand these people is if we dive into the flavors, the food, which is truly Filipino.”
Chef Miggy’s approach to cooking is rooted in authenticity and passion. He believed that there can be no shortcuts in preparing true Filipino cuisine. “If you really want to stick to the authenticity of things, don’t skimp on quality. Source it out properly, understand it, and then cook it by heart,” he emphasized.
For chef Miggy, the secret ingredient to any dish is tender loving care. “Any food that you prepare, if there’s tender loving care and there’s passion that comes along with it, it will always come out to be very, very good,” he said.
Bringing ZamBaSulTa Flavors to Manila
At Palm Grill, chef Miggy offers a tantalizing taste of ZamBaSulTa with dishes that showcase the vibrant and bold flavors of the region. Here are two standout recipes from his kitchen:
Beef Satti
Ingredients:
Ripe Tomatoes, Ginger, Turmeric, Garlic
Onions, Chilies (sili), Lemon, Cooking oil (vegetable), Dried shrimps, Magic Sarap (to taste)
Salt, Pepper
Sizzling Sambal Squid
Ingredients:
Yellow Parapa (Sambal), Brown Sugar, Cornstarch, White onions, Red chilies, Cooking oil (vegetable), Atsuete oil