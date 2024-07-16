Mindanao, the second-largest island in the Philippines after Luzon, encompasses the southernmost part of the archipelago. Despite being the farthest island region from the capital Manila, it boasts stunning natural wonders that make a journey worthwhile.

The largest city in Mindanao, Davao, is home to the Philippine Eagle conservation area, protecting the country’s national bird. Davao also hosts the vibrant Kadayawan Festival, one of the Philippines’ major celebrations.

Among the top tourist spots in Mindanao are Siargao Island, known for its relaxed surfing scene, and Samal Island, famed for its tropical beaches and status as the largest resort city.

Camiguin Island offers beautiful white sand beaches, while Iligan is renowned for its numerous waterfalls. For island hopping, Mindanao presents some of the best experiences in the Philippines. The region is also known for Mount Apo, the country’s highest mountain, popular among hikers.

However, you don’t need to travel far to experience the flavors of Mindanao. Situated in the heart of Metro Manila, Palm Grill at Palenque Gateway 2 in the City of Firsts is a culinary gem. This restaurant brings the rich, diverse flavors of Mindanao right to your plate, offering authentic tastes from ZamBaSulTa — an acronym for Zamboanga, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi in southwest Mindanao.

ZamBaSulTa cuisine, which is well-known for its strong, aromatic dishes, provides a mouthwatering look into a distinctively Filipino culinary heritage that deserves praise in Manila.