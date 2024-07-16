Experience the magic of The Bootleg Beatles in Manila

To all the Beatles fans, get ready for an unforgettable musical journey as the world’s number one Beatles tribute band, “The Bootleg Beatles,” return to the Philippines for a spectacular concert.

From “Love Me Do” to “Let It Be”, and from the Cavern Club, Liverpool to Apple Records rooftop in London, this incredible band will take you on a whirlwind tour through the Swinging Sixties, bringing to life the vibrant and revolutionary decade.

The Bootleg Beatles have become “an institution” over the past 44 years with their note-perfect recreation of the hits from the world’s most famous songbook. Every tiny detail is meticulously covered from costumes to authentic period instruments; from their witty “Liverpudlian” banter to their “inflection perfect” vocal mimicry will make you feel as if you are experiencing the Beatles in their prime.

This talented quartet, featuring Steve White (Paul McCartney), Stephen Hill (George Harrison), Paul Canning (John Lennon), and Gordon Elsmore (Ringo Starr), not only sounds authentic but also bears an uncanny resemblance to the originals.

This is an absolute must-see show for Beatles fans of all ages, singing all your favourite Beatle’s hits and featuring original muti-media images of the fab four.

Mark your calendars for this spectacular show in The Theatre at Solaire, Manila on Saturday, 26 October at 8 p.m.

Ticket Prices for The Theatre at Solaire, Manila: P6,850 (platinum), P5,850 (SVIP), P4,850 (VIP), P3,850 (gold), P2,850 (silver) and P1,850 (bronze).

Ticket prices are exclusive of service charges.

Tickets for The Bootleg Beatles’ concerts are available at all Ticket World outlets and online at www.ticketworld.com.ph or by calling 891-9999.

Visit www.bootlegbeatles.com or www.concertrepublic.com.