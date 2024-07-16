EV communist leaders arrested in Baguio

CATBALOGAN CITY — A husband and wife who are both leaders of the communist movement in Eastern Visayas were arrested separately in Barangay Guisad, Baguio City, last 8 July 2024, a late report of the 8th Infantry Division said.

The 8ID said law enforcers conducted separate operations and bagged Terrence Eder, alias Anjo/Islao, also known as Terencio Eder Jr., and his 42-year-old wife, Annalyn Eder, alias Anya/Ninya, also known as Analyn Eder. The couple is a resident of Barangay 88, San Jose, Tacloban City.

The military identified Terrence as a former Secretary of the Sub-Regional Committee Emporium of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee while Annalyn is allegedly the former educational officer and finance officer of the group.

Both of them have a standing arrest order for arson.

Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo, commander of the 8th Infantry Division, Philippine Army, praised the government forces that conducted the successful operation. He said the arrest of the couple demonstrates the government’s commitment to holding those who commit serious crimes, especially violations of anti-terrorism laws accountable.

“The successful operation shows the government’s commitment to delivering justice to victims of terrorism. We will not remain idle and will continue to intensify our efforts to apprehend individuals with outstanding violations,” Ligayo said.