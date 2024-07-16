DLSU opens first ASEAN Corner in Phl

De La Salle University (DLSU) marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of the first ASEAN Corner in the Philippines at the 14th floor of DLSU's Henry Sy Sr. Hall on 16 July.

This initiative, part of a broader effort to establish information centers across higher education institutions in ASEAN Member States, aims to promote deeper understanding and collaboration within the ASEAN community.

The event commenced with a warm welcome from DLSU President Br. Bernard Oca FSC, who emphasized, “Today we honor their vision by creating a space that will serve as a hub for learning dialogue and collaboration among students and other stakeholders.”

He added, “Let us not forget that the ASEAN Corner represents more than just a collection of books and materials. It embodies our shared aspirations and aligns with the University's global initiatives to foster greater collaboration between institutions, support international programs, and exchanges, and promote international education within the region.”

Marian R. Eclevia, Director of Libraries at DLSU, elaborated that the goal is to “primary mandate to provide accurate and updated resources, the corner provides a comprehensive variety of materials that help our students faculty researchers explore South East Asia, including interesting, books, magazines, and other resources about the region's political economic and social-cultural landscape.”

She also said, “Second fostering dialogue. The corner. promotes dialogue and critical thinking by introducing ASEAN talks.”

“Third objective is cultural appreciation. The corner proudly showcases the ASEAN cultural heritage digital archive,” she continued.

The ASEAN Corner is a pilot program designed to create information hubs within the libraries of ASEAN Member States' higher education institutions.

The initial phase was piloted by selected member universities of the ASEAN University Network (one university per AMS) through the AUNILO: Libraries of ASEAN University Network.

The first ASEAN Corner in the Philippines is located at De La Salle University.

The ASEAN Corner aims to provide relevant information about ASEAN developments and the ASEAN Member States through multimedia resource collections including books, maps, digital content, language instructions, infographics, periodicals, reports, and statistics. It covers various topics, such as political-security, economic, and socio-cultural aspects.

Ambassador Delia D. Albert, former Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Asia's first woman career diplomat, delivered an insightful keynote address during the launch event.

She left a powerful line saying that “ASEAN is here to stay."

Ambassador Albert shared her wealth of experience and insights into ASEAN affairs, inspiring attendees to deepen their understanding and appreciation of the region's diversity and potential.

Janice DC. Peñaflor, Assistant Director for Operations, concluded the event with remarks underscoring the ASEAN Corner's role in promoting educational exchange and fostering a sense of community among ASEAN Member States.