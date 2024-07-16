Dengue cases rise by 30% — DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) reported on Monday a 30-percent increase in dengue cases in the country.

The DOH attributed the rise to the rainy season.

“Dengue cases are rising as expected due to the rainfall, which allows more water to pool and be stagnant. Left unchecked, Aedes aegypti mosquitoes responsible for spreading dengue will breed in these stagnant pools of water,” the DOH said.

From 6,323 cases reported from 19 May to 1 June, there were 8,246 cases reported nationwide from 2 June to 15 June.

It, however, said that it is cautious in interpreting case counts as they may be incoming late reports.

Meanwhile, a total of 90,119 dengue cases have been reported from the start of 2024 until 29 June, with 233 deaths in the same time period.

The number of cases this year is 19 percent higher than the previous year’s tally of 75,968 over the same time period.

Seven regions have shown an increase in cases over the past six weeks before 29 June: Mimaropa, Cagayan Valley, Western Visayas, Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and the National Capital Region.

The Department reiterated that the “4S” strategy works to combat dengue: Search and Destroy mosquito breeding grounds by eliminating stagnant water and their containers; Self-protection measures like insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants; Seek early consultation with a doctor or health worker for any symptoms; and Support fogging or spraying in a local hotspot or outbreak areas where an increase in cases is registered.

“With rain comes the rise of dengue. We know what works, and that is to kill mosquitoes,” DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa.

“Protect loved ones too through clothing and mosquito repellants. Do not self-medicate; ask your doctor or nearby clinic if you have dengue,” Herbosa added.