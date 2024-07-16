Curry still adjusting to new role at Team USA

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AFP) — Stephen Curry admitted that playing on a stacked United States Olympic team where he is not expected to carry the offense like he does with the Golden State Warriors in the National Basketball Association (NBA) is requiring a great deal of adjustment.

The star point guard scored just three points in 22 minutes during US’ 98-92 win over Australia in a warm-up game in Abu Dhabi that saw the Americans almost blow a 20-point lead in the last 15 minutes.

Lakers center Anthony Davis came off the bench to lead the scoring for the US with 17 points and 14 rebounds, while Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards was right behind him with 14 points, four rebounds and two assists.

“It’s an adjustment, not just for me, for everybody,” said Curry, who will be making his Olympics debut in Paris this summer.

“Even how we’re rotating the lineups right now, just because we’re trying to get a feel for different combinations.”

“You’re going five minutes at a time, then you sit. Hockey subs, that’s different, how we’re playing with the talent around, that’s a different adjustment.”

“It’s just a mindfulness of knowing where your shots might come and being ready for those.”

Head coach Steve Kerr had said before the game he planned on testing out different starting lineups during these exhibition games and he did indeed tweak the first unit he used in last week’s win over Canada, keeping LeBron James, Curry and Joel Embiid but starting Edwards and Jayson Tatum instead of Jrue Holiday and Devin Booker.

Kevin Durant remains sidelined with a calf strain, while Davis, Booker, Holiday, Bam Adebayo and Tyrese Haliburton served as the second unit that alternated with the starters throughout the game.

US led by 20 points midway through the third quarter but the Aussies narrowed their deficit to just six points with five minutes left in the fourth.