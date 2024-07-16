Cone batting for Chambers return

Tim Cone is lobbying to have Sean Chambers as permanent fixture in the Gilas Pilipinas’ think tank.

The former Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Best Import winner played a huge role as one of Cone’s deputies for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT) in Riga, Latvia.

Cone felt that Chambers would be a valuable asset to the program with his fresh insights and impact on the players.

“We’re hoping to keep Sean as permanent,” Cone said of his former Alaska reinforcement for 12 years.

Cone tapped Chambers at the last minute to help Gilas in its build up for the OQT.

The 59-year-old newly appointed Far Eastern University (FEU) head coach joined the national squad at the start of its training at the Inspire Academy in Laguna.

“First thing I told my wife, ‘Man, Sean Chambers was truly God-sent.’ We asked him literally at the last moment to join us. He just came (to the Philippines) and he got this huge FEU program that he’s excited about and we tore him away from FEU. We had to talk to his bosses and get their agreement, and thankfully they said, ‘yes,’ as well,” Cone said.

“Sean came over and just impacted the team right away. He’s one of the best human beings you’ll ever meet. So genuine, so likable, so fun to be around. He had that immediate impression with the players. The guys really listen to him because he has a way of talking to you that you want to listen to.”

During Gilas’ couple of European friendlies, Chambers was instrumental in scouting and analyzing the adjustments the team needed heading to the Paris Olympics qualifier.

The six-time PBA champion helped Cone plot a superb game plan that shocked world No. 6 Latvia in a stunning upset and gave Georgia a tough time in a tight loss, enough to propel Gilas into the semifinal.

Gilas, however, fell short against eventual Summer Games qualifier Brazil.

Cone believes Chambers has more to contribute to the program by his side, especially with the second window of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualifier coming up in November.

“He’s just a special guy. As far as we know, we haven’t really spoken about it with (Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president) Al Panlilio and (executive director) Erika Dy but I think he’s gonna be a picture on the coaching staff,” the tactician said.

“He’s just too valuable to let go. But we gonna have to work out the details of it and try to work it out with FEU as well. There’s still some things that we need to iron out.”

Aside from Chambers, who is tied with Barangay Ginebra reinforcement and naturalized Gilas player Justin Brownlee with most titles among PBA imports, Cone is also expecting LA Tenorio to return as one of his assistants.