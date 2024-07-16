Cebu track oval mess escalates

CEBU CITY — The local government unit of Cebu City will be reviewing the terms of reference of SBD Builders after a third analysis of the Cebu City Sports Center track oval here was confirmed to be 0.88-meter short of the 400m standard.

“We will go back to the terms of reference if everything is fulfilled and we will go from there. I am speaking on behalf of all the counselors because it will be questioned,” acting Cebu City Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros said.

“Six weeks before the games started, we were assured that they will do their jobs but after what happened, we think the city legal will review the terms of reference based on what happened and the specifications.”

Cebu City Sports Commission chairperson John Pages added that the refurbishing of the track oval, which was first built back in 1994, was supposed to be done three months ago for the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Sports Meet.

“The contractor has a lot to answer for. The contractor was supposed to finish in April because our CVIRAA was in May. Months passed and it was not yet finished,” said Pages, who said that the measurement of the lining of the lanes caused the whole track oval to fall short of the 400m standard.

“There will be a lot of questions to be asked of the contractor. The contractor assumed the responsibility as early as February and (technical official) Jeanette Obiena gave all the specifications, including the lining.”

This meant that any potential records broken in the track events are nullified.

However, Department of Education Assistant Secretary Francis Bringas said the 14.53-second record of Mico Villareal of Western Visayas will be honored.

Villareal eclipsed the 14.68s time of Patrick Unso of NCR back in the 2010 Palaro in San Jose, Tarlac.

“We will certify the record-breaking time in the secondary boys 110m hurdles but as a result of the discrepancy of the lining of the lanes, we cannot set records that are broken in running events that are 200m and above,” Bringas said.

Obiena hopes future Palaro hosts would give their specifications months before the competition to avoid a similar situation.

“We ask that the next hosts don’t rush it and have the necessary documents ready before the start of the tournament,” Obiena said.