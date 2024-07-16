Catantan enters Metz training camp

Fencer Samantha Catantan resumes her training in the Philippine camp in Metz, France for the Paris Olympics.

Catantan is already using the facilities in Metz after relocating from Venice, Italy.

She joins the likes of gymnasts Carlos Yulo, Aleah Finnegan, Levi Ruivivar and Emma Malabuyo and rower Joanie Delgaco as the Summer Games’ opening ceremony on 26 July draws near.

“The passion, the energy, the spirit — it’s all so real here! Two weeks to go!” Catantan said.

The rest of the 22-man Filipino delegation opted to train elsewhere in Europe for the Paris OIympics.

Pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena is training somewhere near Paris with Ukrainian mentor Vitaly Petrov and Olympians Huang Bokai of China and Hussain Al-Hizam of Saudi Arabia.

Boxing bets Eumir Marcial, Carlo Paalam, Nesthy Petecio, Aira Villegas and Hergie Bacyadan opted to train in Saarbrücken, Germany while weightlifters Elreen Ando, John Ceniza, and Vanessa Sarno are also training in Germany.

John Cabang and Lauren Hoffman are currently training in Spain and the United States, respectively, and are expected to arrive in Metz on either the 23rd or 24th of July.

Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina of golf have yet to go to Metz while Kiyomi Watanabe of Judo opted to train at Waseda University in Tokyo.

Jarod Hatch of swimming stayed with fellow swimmer Kayla Sanchez in Metz for one week before heading back to Los Angeles with Sanchez returning to Canada to resume their training.