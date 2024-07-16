A deformed fish was recently caught by biologists in Florida, USA while they were conducting an electrofishing survey.

The longnose gar (Lepisosteus osseus) baffled its catchers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute as the fish with a pointed mouth looked unusual with its crooked spine.

They posted on Facebook a photo of the nearly 3-foot-long gar caught at Silver Glen Springs, an idyllic spring in the Ocala National Forest, north of Orlando City.

The fish likely got its interesting shape from a spinal injury at some point in its life, read the caption, according to the New York Post (NYP).

While it’s not known if another fish or human had harmed the gar and caused its physical deformity, fish in a display pond of a high-end nightclub in downtown Manhattan, New York City recently became victims of human abuse.

A disgruntled former hostess of TAO entered the club at midnight of 2 June and threw poop into the koi pond causing $3,135 worth of damage, NYP reports.

The trespasser, Ariel Roman, 24, was arrested on 1 July for burglary and criminal mischief, NYP reports.

Roman had been banned by a court from entering the club that had sued her for harassment.

The ex-hostess denied the accusation and claimed that she’d been targeted for speaking out about alleged sexual assaults at the hands of promoters at TAO — and that she flung the feces into the koi pond in an attempt to draw attention to the issue, according to NYP.