Caloocan lawmaker charged with graft, malversation raps

Former Caloocan City mayor Rey Malonzo on Tuesday filed graft and malversation complaints against Caloocan City Rep. Oscar Malapitan for the alleged anomalous utilization of his Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) from 2007 to 2009 amounting to P8 million.

In a 25-page complaint filed before the Ombudsman, Malonzo said Malapitan “endorsed” Kalookan Assistance Council Inc. (KACI) to implement his PDAF-funded projects in Caloocan despite the NGO being ineligible for any fund transfer.

In the complaint, Malonzo said Malapitan recommended KACI as his project partner to the Department of Social Welfare and Development, which later released the subject PDAF to the NGO.

Malonzo alleged that Malapitan was in cahoots with former DSWD officials, namely, Esperanza Cabral, Mateo Montano, Vilma Cabrera, Pacita Sarino, and Leonila Hayahay, who were also named respondents in the case.

The deal transpired despite that KACI has outstanding unliquidated cash advances from 2006 and 2007 transactions, Malonzo further claimed.

“Similar to the case of Janet Lim Napoles, Congressman Oca Malapitan endorsed and used an NGO to embezzle government funds, a known modus used by politicians during that time,” Malonzo said in a statement.

According to the former mayor, the current case was similar to the previous case filed against the lawmaker and his cohorts before the Ombudsman in 2015.

However, in 2017, the Ombudsman dismissed the case due to “insufficiency of evidence.”

“With the new evidence presented, I hope that the Ombudsman will indict the named respondents and let them face trial for graft and malversation,” Malonzo said.

“Documents gathered from [Commission on Audit] revealed that the amounts in question that were released to KACI remain unliquidated after more than a decade,” he added.

Malonzo further claimed that CoA Special Audits Office Report No. 2012-034 on PDAF, which was not previously considered in the case, “outlined several discrepancies in the documents submitted and found illegalities in the transaction.”

Daily Tribune has sought Malapitan’s response to the allegations but has yet to receive a response as of posting time.