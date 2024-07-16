Bomb joke prosecutions increasing

Police Major Junnielle Agmata, spokesperson for the PNP Aviation Security Group, highlighted Monday the surge in charges against individuals making threat jokes in airports.

Agmata emphasized that under Presidential Decree No. 1727 of 1980, anyone found guilty of making such jokes or similar threats can face imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of up to P40,000, or both.

The law aims to ensure the safety and security of passengers and airport operations. Passengers are strongly advised to avoid making any comments or jokes about explosives or other threats to prevent legal repercussions.

According to Agmata, Presidential Decree No. 1727, also known as the “Anti-Bomb Joke Law,” was enacted to deter individuals from making false threats that could potentially disrupt airport operations and create panic among passengers and staff.

One notable case occurred in 2016 when a passenger at Ninoy Aquino International Airport jokingly told a security officer that he had a bomb in his luggage.

The passenger, who claimed he was only joking, was immediately apprehended and charged under Presidential Decree No. 1727. This incident resulted in significant delays for other passengers as security protocols required a thorough inspection of the area.

The man was later fined and faced a potential prison sentence, highlighting the serious consequences of making such jokes.

In another incident in 2018, a woman at Davao International Airport caused a commotion when she joked about having a bomb in her bag while going through a security check. The airport authorities did not take her statement lightly and promptly detained her for questioning. She was subsequently charged under the same decree, underscoring the zero-tolerance policy towards any threats, real or otherwise, within airport premises.

“Airport operations can be severely disrupted, causing inconvenience to other passengers and requiring significant resources to ensure safety protocols are followed. This not only affects the efficiency of airport services but also contributes to an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty among travelers,” Agmata said.