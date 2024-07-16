Biden Treads Carefully in Campaign Reboot After Trump Attack

President Joe Biden has resumed his campaign efforts with a visit to Las Vegas, marking his first political trip since the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. The 81-year-old Democrat is navigating a delicate balance between criticizing his rival and adhering to his own calls for calming the political climate in America. Biden's trip to Nevada, a state he narrowly won in 2020, includes outreach to Black voters through an appearance at the NAACP advocacy group and an interview with Black broadcaster BET.

As the Republican National Convention unfolds in Milwaukee with Trump riding a wave of support, Biden's campaign is pushing forward with plans to secure his nomination ahead of the Democratic convention in August. This move comes despite calls from some party members to postpone the process, reflecting underlying tensions within the Democratic Party. Biden's campaign justified the virtual roll-call as necessary due to Ohio's early filing date, insisting it's crucial to ensure the President appears on all state ballots.

The President continues to face questions about his age and fitness for office, particularly following his underwhelming debate performance against Trump last month. In a recent NBC interview, Biden forcefully defended his mental acuity while acknowledging his age. He also addressed criticism of his rhetoric towards Trump, admitting that his recent "bullseye" comment was a mistake but maintaining the importance of discussing the perceived threat to democracy posed by the former president. As the campaign season intensifies, Biden's ability to balance these competing demands will likely play a crucial role in his reelection bid.

